All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 4615 140th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
4615 140th Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4615 140th Ave NE

4615 140th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4615 140th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Bridle Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Country Living City Life! Beautiful Home in Bridle Trails on 3/4 acre with stable! - This large, 3/4 acre lot, has everything for the horse enthusiast! A large corral, stables for up to three horses plus their tack, and a quiet neighborhood on a private road.

Don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful home and have your horses close at hand just minutes from Downtown Bellevue.

The old, well-maintained home has fantastic appliances, a Wolf gas range is unheard of in rental properties and the washer and dryer are out of sight in the hidden under stairs closet.

There is no end of space here, each side of the property has room to run, and there is even a bonus office in the house and a bonus space above the garage.

If you love caring for a home that is a bit older and want the benefits of lots of space for your dollar then this is a great find.

If you have a horse who needs a stable then this is perfect!

(RLNE2496406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 140th Ave NE have any available units?
4615 140th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 140th Ave NE have?
Some of 4615 140th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 140th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4615 140th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 140th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 140th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4615 140th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4615 140th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 4615 140th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615 140th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 140th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4615 140th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4615 140th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4615 140th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 140th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 140th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle