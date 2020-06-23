4615 140th Ave NE

Amenities

Country Living City Life! Beautiful Home in Bridle Trails on 3/4 acre with stable! - This large, 3/4 acre lot, has everything for the horse enthusiast! A large corral, stables for up to three horses plus their tack, and a quiet neighborhood on a private road.



Don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful home and have your horses close at hand just minutes from Downtown Bellevue.



The old, well-maintained home has fantastic appliances, a Wolf gas range is unheard of in rental properties and the washer and dryer are out of sight in the hidden under stairs closet.



There is no end of space here, each side of the property has room to run, and there is even a bonus office in the house and a bonus space above the garage.



If you love caring for a home that is a bit older and want the benefits of lots of space for your dollar then this is a great find.



If you have a horse who needs a stable then this is perfect!



