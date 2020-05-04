All apartments in Bellevue
425 Bellevue Way SE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:10 AM

425 Bellevue Way SE

425 Bellevue Way Southeast · (206) 419-9220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 Bellevue Way Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
425 Apartments are located in downtown Bellevue, close to Bellevue Square Mall, Lincoln Center, Bellevue Park, Bellevue High School and vast entertainment and dining experiences. We offer controlled access, free parking and friendly onsite management. Updated one bedrooms with balconies. Extra parking and storage available. #35 has a newly remodeled kitchen with sparkling granite counter tops, new hardwood flooring and more! A must see! Great location, controlled access building, quiet. This is a small complex with assigned parking, over-sized decks, dishwasher and coin operated washer/dryer room available 24/7. Close to the bus line, I-90, I-520, and I-405 is less than 5 mins, Bellevue Community College 10 mins away and 12 mins drive to downtown Seattle. Within walking distance to Bellevue SQ Mall, Bellevue Art museum, local parks and grocery. To set up a tour, please call (206) 419-9220!

Terms: 12 month lease. After the 1st 12 month lease, there is a month to month option or lease renewal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Bellevue Way SE have any available units?
425 Bellevue Way SE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Bellevue Way SE have?
Some of 425 Bellevue Way SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Bellevue Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
425 Bellevue Way SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Bellevue Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 425 Bellevue Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 425 Bellevue Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 425 Bellevue Way SE does offer parking.
Does 425 Bellevue Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Bellevue Way SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Bellevue Way SE have a pool?
No, 425 Bellevue Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 425 Bellevue Way SE have accessible units?
No, 425 Bellevue Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Bellevue Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Bellevue Way SE has units with dishwashers.
