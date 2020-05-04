425 Bellevue Way SE

Amenities

425 Apartments are located in downtown Bellevue, close to Bellevue Square Mall, Lincoln Center, Bellevue Park, Bellevue High School and vast entertainment and dining experiences. We offer controlled access, free parking and friendly onsite management. Updated one bedrooms with balconies. Extra parking and storage available. #35 has a newly remodeled kitchen with sparkling granite counter tops, new hardwood flooring and more! A must see! Great location, controlled access building, quiet. This is a small complex with assigned parking, over-sized decks, dishwasher and coin operated washer/dryer room available 24/7. Close to the bus line, I-90, I-520, and I-405 is less than 5 mins, Bellevue Community College 10 mins away and 12 mins drive to downtown Seattle. Within walking distance to Bellevue SQ Mall, Bellevue Art museum, local parks and grocery. To set up a tour, please call (206) 419-9220!



Terms: 12 month lease. After the 1st 12 month lease, there is a month to month option or lease renewal.