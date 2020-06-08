All apartments in Bellevue
4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12

4204 Factoria Boulevard Southeast · (206) 601-8836
Location

4204 Factoria Boulevard Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Factoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 Available 07/01/20 Luxury living in desirable location/Factoria mall/Newport High School - Luxury and convenience living in Somerset Estate. Remodeled top floor unit provides privacy for you and your family. Beautiful flooring, granite counter top, dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. All the modern features you need are offered in this lovely unit. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and high ceiling. Well manage condo complex with out door pool and 1 car enclose garage. W/S/G/parking included in rent.

Great location. walking distance to Newport High school, Factoria mall, T-mobile, and other everyday amenities. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email Igor, move in coordinator at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Application processing fee includes a credit report and background report. Application fee and pet deposit are non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3397331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 have any available units?
4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 have?
Some of 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 is pet friendly.
Does 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 does offer parking.
Does 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 have a pool?
Yes, 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 has a pool.
Does 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 have accessible units?
No, 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 does not have units with dishwashers.
