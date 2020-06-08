Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage guest parking

4204 Factoria Blvd SE E12 Available 07/01/20 Luxury living in desirable location/Factoria mall/Newport High School - Luxury and convenience living in Somerset Estate. Remodeled top floor unit provides privacy for you and your family. Beautiful flooring, granite counter top, dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. All the modern features you need are offered in this lovely unit. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and high ceiling. Well manage condo complex with out door pool and 1 car enclose garage. W/S/G/parking included in rent.



Great location. walking distance to Newport High school, Factoria mall, T-mobile, and other everyday amenities. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email Igor, move in coordinator at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Application processing fee includes a credit report and background report. Application fee and pet deposit are non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3397331)