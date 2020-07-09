All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 4204 134th Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
4204 134th Avenue Northeast
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:25 AM

4204 134th Avenue Northeast

4204 134th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4204 134th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Bridle Trails

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique Dutch colonial with loads of character. On a secluded street in a safe neighborhood with a reasonable walk to Cherry Crest elementary school. Connected to Bridle Trails park via trails behind the house. Modern Inlaw apartment over detached garage ideal for social distancing in COVID times...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 134th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
4204 134th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 134th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 4204 134th Avenue Northeast's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 134th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4204 134th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 134th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 4204 134th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 4204 134th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4204 134th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 4204 134th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 134th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 134th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 4204 134th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4204 134th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4204 134th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 134th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 134th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle