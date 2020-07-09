4204 134th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005 Bridle Trails
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unique Dutch colonial with loads of character. On a secluded street in a safe neighborhood with a reasonable walk to Cherry Crest elementary school. Connected to Bridle Trails park via trails behind the house. Modern Inlaw apartment over detached garage ideal for social distancing in COVID times...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4204 134th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
4204 134th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 134th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 4204 134th Avenue Northeast's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 134th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4204 134th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.