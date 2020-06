Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Available 07/01/20 Huge apartment in Bridle Trails property - Property Id: 297423



This is a huge 1 bedroom apartment as part of a large estate in the prestigious Bridle Trails neighborhood in Bellevue for a single responsible professional. Has a huge living room with floor to ceiling windows with great views, a 2nd floor bedroom with a wet bar, and a full bathroom. Beautiful views of wooded area from the living room. Can we given as fully furnished or unfurnished option.



