3738 136th Pl Se

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly refrigerator

Delightful 3BR/2BA Eastgate-rambler w/ hdwd flrs; open floor plan & hi-quality Jeld-Wen solid doors. Spacious master bedroom w/ full bath & jet tub. Enjoy NEW paint~exterior & interior. Super CUTE-detached/studio/office or? w/ power. 2018 NEW roof/decks & Fridge + Luxury plank-flrs in baths & kitchen. Bellevue Schools w/ Newport HS!Close to buses/Eastgate park & ride & just mins to: I90/405/Bellevue College/T-Mobile & more! Good storage, gas heat w/ a flat & large fenced & fun private bk yard w/ patio!