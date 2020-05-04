All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:07 AM

3738 136th Pl Se

3738 136th Pl Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3738 136th Pl Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Delightful 3BR/2BA Eastgate-rambler w/ hdwd flrs; open floor plan & hi-quality Jeld-Wen solid doors. Spacious master bedroom w/ full bath & jet tub. Enjoy NEW paint~exterior & interior. Super CUTE-detached/studio/office or? w/ power. 2018 NEW roof/decks & Fridge + Luxury plank-flrs in baths & kitchen. Bellevue Schools w/ Newport HS!Close to buses/Eastgate park & ride & just mins to: I90/405/Bellevue College/T-Mobile & more! Good storage, gas heat w/ a flat & large fenced & fun private bk yard w/ patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 136th Pl Se have any available units?
3738 136th Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3738 136th Pl Se have?
Some of 3738 136th Pl Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 136th Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
3738 136th Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 136th Pl Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 3738 136th Pl Se is pet friendly.
Does 3738 136th Pl Se offer parking?
No, 3738 136th Pl Se does not offer parking.
Does 3738 136th Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3738 136th Pl Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 136th Pl Se have a pool?
No, 3738 136th Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 3738 136th Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 3738 136th Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 136th Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3738 136th Pl Se has units with dishwashers.

