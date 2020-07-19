All apartments in Bellevue
3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE
3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE

3545 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3545 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great house for rent - 3 beds rambler next to vasa park and across the street from Lake Sammamish. Views of the lake and the cascades. A huge bonus storage room was added to the back of the house. park 5-6 cars in the front yard. Very convenient Eastgate/Vasa park location and less than 2 miles to I-90. On bus line. Award winning Bellevue school district. Walking distance to Spiritridge Elementary and brand new Tillicum Middle School opening in 2018. Minutes drive to Microsoft, T-Mobile and shopping malls.

(RLNE4589542)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have any available units?
3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE currently offering any rent specials?
3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE is pet friendly.
Does 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE offer parking?
No, 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE does not offer parking.
Does 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have a pool?
No, 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE does not have a pool.
Does 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have accessible units?
No, 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3545 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE does not have units with air conditioning.
