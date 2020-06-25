All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

3002 128th Ave SE Unit 1

3002 128th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3002 128th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3002 128th Ave SE Unit 1 Available 05/01/19 Towne Condominiums of Bellevue - *** House Showing Tuesday April 23rd 5:00 pm 6:00 pm***

This is an incredible place, found in an incredible location. With immediate access to the i405 and i90 freeways, & downtown Bellevue or Seattle just a short drive away! Updated to current standards with clean stainless steel appliances, granite tile counters, clean styled cabinetry, and even a wine-nook with additional storage found below; and that's just the kitchen! Beautiful wood flooring downstairs, carpet above, a wood burning fireplace with tile surround, double vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, and a green backyard full of giant mature trees! Truly, this is a great home inside and out. There is so much more to see, so get on the list for a showing as soon as you can!

Water/Sewer/Garbage is a flat monthly bill.

Pets are a case by case basis, with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#803

(RLNE4218874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

