Amenities
3002 128th Ave SE Unit 1 Available 05/01/19 Towne Condominiums of Bellevue - *** House Showing Tuesday April 23rd 5:00 pm 6:00 pm***
This is an incredible place, found in an incredible location. With immediate access to the i405 and i90 freeways, & downtown Bellevue or Seattle just a short drive away! Updated to current standards with clean stainless steel appliances, granite tile counters, clean styled cabinetry, and even a wine-nook with additional storage found below; and that's just the kitchen! Beautiful wood flooring downstairs, carpet above, a wood burning fireplace with tile surround, double vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, and a green backyard full of giant mature trees! Truly, this is a great home inside and out. There is so much more to see, so get on the list for a showing as soon as you can!
Water/Sewer/Garbage is a flat monthly bill.
Pets are a case by case basis, with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#803
(RLNE4218874)