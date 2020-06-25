Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3002 128th Ave SE Unit 1 Available 05/01/19 Towne Condominiums of Bellevue - *** House Showing Tuesday April 23rd 5:00 pm 6:00 pm***



This is an incredible place, found in an incredible location. With immediate access to the i405 and i90 freeways, & downtown Bellevue or Seattle just a short drive away! Updated to current standards with clean stainless steel appliances, granite tile counters, clean styled cabinetry, and even a wine-nook with additional storage found below; and that's just the kitchen! Beautiful wood flooring downstairs, carpet above, a wood burning fireplace with tile surround, double vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, and a green backyard full of giant mature trees! Truly, this is a great home inside and out. There is so much more to see, so get on the list for a showing as soon as you can!



Water/Sewer/Garbage is a flat monthly bill.



Pets are a case by case basis, with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#803



(RLNE4218874)