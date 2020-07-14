Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly accepts section 8 e-payments lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

2nd Street apartment homes is a non-smoking community located in the heart of Bellevue. Enjoy the selection of the best shopping that Bellevue offers, tempt your palette with all the succulent dishes available at the wide variety of restaurants. Public transportation, parks and entertainment are a few minutes away. 2nd Street Apartments offers spacious studio and one bedroom floor plans with washer and dryer, creatively designed features that include a balcony or patio, all electric kitchen, dishwasher, refrigerator, carpeted floors, mini and vertical blinds, air conditioning, disability access, some paid utilities and more. As a resident of 2nd Street Apartments, you will enjoy our community amenities including an elevator, garage, on call maintenance emergency, assigned and covered parking, just to name a few! We are a cat-friendly community, so be sure to bring your furry friend along with you to your new home! Make sure to stop by, or call to schedule a tour of 2nd Street Apartments and see why our residents call our community home!