All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 2nd Street Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
2nd Street Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:25 AM

2nd Street Apartments

11115 NE 2nd St · (425) 970-8708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Downtown Bellvue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11115 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 402 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 401 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 439 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2nd Street Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
2nd Street apartment homes is a non-smoking community located in the heart of Bellevue. Enjoy the selection of the best shopping that Bellevue offers, tempt your palette with all the succulent dishes available at the wide variety of restaurants. Public transportation, parks and entertainment are a few minutes away. 2nd Street Apartments offers spacious studio and one bedroom floor plans with washer and dryer, creatively designed features that include a balcony or patio, all electric kitchen, dishwasher, refrigerator, carpeted floors, mini and vertical blinds, air conditioning, disability access, some paid utilities and more. As a resident of 2nd Street Apartments, you will enjoy our community amenities including an elevator, garage, on call maintenance emergency, assigned and covered parking, just to name a few! We are a cat-friendly community, so be sure to bring your furry friend along with you to your new home! Make sure to stop by, or call to schedule a tour of 2nd Street Apartments and see why our residents call our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $500 (Refundable)
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Parking: $100/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 lb weight limit
Parking Details: 1 reserved parking space per resident.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2nd Street Apartments have any available units?
2nd Street Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2nd Street Apartments have?
Some of 2nd Street Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2nd Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
2nd Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2nd Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 2nd Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 2nd Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 2nd Street Apartments offers parking.
Does 2nd Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2nd Street Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2nd Street Apartments have a pool?
No, 2nd Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 2nd Street Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 2nd Street Apartments has accessible units.
Does 2nd Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2nd Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2nd Street Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity