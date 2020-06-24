2700 123rd Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Furnished home + business for rent! This is a craftsman style house located in one of the top 10 US best neighborhoods, very quiet with great school district, public parks and vast green area for outdoor activities. The corner lot behind provides extra parking space for parties. The huge fully fenced backyard is beautifully landscaped with low maintenance. This property has been a successful home daycare for 14 years. Owner is planning to retire. It's a paradise for kids and family life. Lately this home has just been updated with a modern mother-in-law apartment inside. The sun room upstairs serves a relaxing recreation area to enjoy views of the garden for 4 seasons. It's both a nice home and a income making facility. Tour is welcome anytime. Call Daphne at 435-315-7023 or email to daphne_yan2000@yahoo.com. Tenant pays all utilities and other cost such as Internet and trash, sewage, etc.



