Bellevue, WA
2700 123rd Avenue Southeast
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

2700 123rd Avenue Southeast

2700 123rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2700 123rd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished home + business for rent! This is a craftsman style house located in one of the top 10 US best neighborhoods, very quiet with great school district, public parks and vast green area for outdoor activities. The corner lot behind provides extra parking space for parties. The huge fully fenced backyard is beautifully landscaped with low maintenance. This property has been a successful home daycare for 14 years. Owner is planning to retire. It's a paradise for kids and family life. Lately this home has just been updated with a modern mother-in-law apartment inside. The sun room upstairs serves a relaxing recreation area to enjoy views of the garden for 4 seasons. It's both a nice home and a income making facility. Tour is welcome anytime. Call Daphne at 435-315-7023 or email to daphne_yan2000@yahoo.com. Tenant pays all utilities and other cost such as Internet and trash, sewage, etc.

(RLNE4710856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast have any available units?
2700 123rd Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2700 123rd Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 123rd Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
