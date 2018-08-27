All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2552 154th Avenue SE

2552 154th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2552 154th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 1 story home in a highly desirable East Bellevue for RENT with three bedrooms and one bathroom. Conveniently located near Microsoft, parks, shopping, restaurants, schools, Sammamish High and Bellevue College. Easy access to I-90

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 154th Avenue SE have any available units?
2552 154th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 2552 154th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
2552 154th Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 154th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 2552 154th Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 2552 154th Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 2552 154th Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 2552 154th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 154th Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 154th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 2552 154th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 2552 154th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 2552 154th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 154th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 154th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2552 154th Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2552 154th Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
