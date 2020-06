Amenities

Available now! In Innisglen, 2 bedroom/1 bath 651 Sf condo in Bellevue. This cozy condo has all stainless steel kitchen appliances and beautiful marble counter tops. Hardwood flooring and a full size front load stacking washer and dryer in the unit. All electric heating. Walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Community features a pool and clubhouse. Near 520 for convenient freeway access. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, electricity and lawn care!