Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

2432 171 Avenue Southeast

2432 171st Ave SE
Location

2432 171st Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Community water front & few minutes walk to gated Sammamish Beach Club. Main level features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room w/plenty of sunlight, vaulted ceiling, fireplace & a spacious kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Lower level boast a 2nd kitchen, large rec-room with extra family area & fireplace + tons of storage space + utility room. Owner upgraded to Mitsubishi AC, double pane windows + french doors, plenty of parking for RV, boat & lot of guests parking. Huge backyard w/wooded deck can be used for BBQ or entertainment area.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2432-171-ave-se-bellevue-wa-98008-usa/6ee8970e-19fb-42d9-910a-3182188de116

(RLNE5063642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

