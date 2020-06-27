2432 171 Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Community water front & few minutes walk to gated Sammamish Beach Club. Main level features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room w/plenty of sunlight, vaulted ceiling, fireplace & a spacious kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Lower level boast a 2nd kitchen, large rec-room with extra family area & fireplace + tons of storage space + utility room. Owner upgraded to Mitsubishi AC, double pane windows + french doors, plenty of parking for RV, boat & lot of guests parking. Huge backyard w/wooded deck can be used for BBQ or entertainment area.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2432-171-ave-se-bellevue-wa-98008-usa/6ee8970e-19fb-42d9-910a-3182188de116



