Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

2380 140th Way SE

2380 140th Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2380 140th Way Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2380 140th Way SE Available 11/01/19 Gorgeous 4 Bed, 3 Bath Bellevue Home Available Mid November - Located in a private cul de sac, this home gets lots of natural light and has detailed crown molding with lighting to compliment. Each room has beautiful appointments and many extras. The kitchen features granite countertops and under the cabinet lights, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and eating area. The living room has built-in cabinets, corner gas fireplace and flat screen TV. The main floor den/guest room also has built-in cabinets and overlooks a private patio. The large master suite comes with a decadent 5-piece master bath and walk-in closet. A large bonus room has a walk-in closet and nook area for computers. The home is walking distance to Bellevue College, near- by Robinson tennis center and parks. T-Mobile, Factoria Mall and I-90 are five minutes away. Ten minutes from downtown Bellevue/Microsoft. The nearest schools are East Hill Elementary, Lake Sammamish High School & Bellevue College.

Lease Terms:

-$3995 Monthly Rent
-12 Month Lease or longer
-First and Last Month's Rent with $3995 Security Deposit

For more info or to schedule a showing, please respond to the ad. The home is currently occupied so please allow for 24 hour notice in advance to residents.

(RLNE2481361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 140th Way SE have any available units?
2380 140th Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2380 140th Way SE have?
Some of 2380 140th Way SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 140th Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
2380 140th Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 140th Way SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2380 140th Way SE is pet friendly.
Does 2380 140th Way SE offer parking?
No, 2380 140th Way SE does not offer parking.
Does 2380 140th Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2380 140th Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 140th Way SE have a pool?
No, 2380 140th Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 2380 140th Way SE have accessible units?
No, 2380 140th Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 140th Way SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2380 140th Way SE does not have units with dishwashers.
