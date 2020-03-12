Amenities

2380 140th Way SE Available 11/01/19 Gorgeous 4 Bed, 3 Bath Bellevue Home Available Mid November - Located in a private cul de sac, this home gets lots of natural light and has detailed crown molding with lighting to compliment. Each room has beautiful appointments and many extras. The kitchen features granite countertops and under the cabinet lights, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and eating area. The living room has built-in cabinets, corner gas fireplace and flat screen TV. The main floor den/guest room also has built-in cabinets and overlooks a private patio. The large master suite comes with a decadent 5-piece master bath and walk-in closet. A large bonus room has a walk-in closet and nook area for computers. The home is walking distance to Bellevue College, near- by Robinson tennis center and parks. T-Mobile, Factoria Mall and I-90 are five minutes away. Ten minutes from downtown Bellevue/Microsoft. The nearest schools are East Hill Elementary, Lake Sammamish High School & Bellevue College.



Lease Terms:



-$3995 Monthly Rent

-12 Month Lease or longer

-First and Last Month's Rent with $3995 Security Deposit



For more info or to schedule a showing, please respond to the ad. The home is currently occupied so please allow for 24 hour notice in advance to residents.



