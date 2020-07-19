224 164th Ave NE

Amenities
Updated Bellevue Home - Updated rambler with easy access to Microsoft, shopping, freeways and, local parks.
This home has newly finished hardwood floors throughout and new paint and window coverings. Inside the home there are floor to ceiling windows that let in plenty of light and the open floor plan is ideal for entertaining. The family and dining rooms open up to a beautifully landscaped backyard and brick patio. The yard includes mature decorative maple trees, rhododendrons, brick patio and pathways, and a generous lawn area. Fully fenced back yard. There is an office area off the family room.
Amenities include:
Office / possible 4th bedroom
Extra storage
Fully fenced back yard
Attached garage.
Parking for three cars
Vaulted ceilings with wood beams
Floor to ceiling windows
Two fireplaces
Master bedroom with 3/4 master bath.
Remodeled bathroom
Resurfaced counter tops
Wood floors throughout
Large backyard patio
Located in Bellevue School District. Schools include:
Elementary school Phantom Lake Elementary
Middle school Odle Middle School,
High school Sammamish High School,
First months rent
$42 application fee
Minimum 12- month lease term
$2950 Security deposit
$25 a month pet fee per pet
$300 Non-refundable move out fee
Tenant pays monthly landscape maintenance fee.
Dogs and cats welcome. (maximum of two pets)
(RLNE4865053)