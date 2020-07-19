224 164th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Bellevue Home - Updated rambler with easy access to Microsoft, shopping, freeways and, local parks.



This home has newly finished hardwood floors throughout and new paint and window coverings. Inside the home there are floor to ceiling windows that let in plenty of light and the open floor plan is ideal for entertaining. The family and dining rooms open up to a beautifully landscaped backyard and brick patio. The yard includes mature decorative maple trees, rhododendrons, brick patio and pathways, and a generous lawn area. Fully fenced back yard. There is an office area off the family room.



Amenities include:

Office / possible 4th bedroom

Extra storage

Fully fenced back yard

Attached garage.

Parking for three cars

Vaulted ceilings with wood beams

Floor to ceiling windows

Two fireplaces

Master bedroom with 3/4 master bath.

Remodeled bathroom

Resurfaced counter tops

Wood floors throughout

Large backyard patio



Located in Bellevue School District. Schools include:

Elementary school Phantom Lake Elementary

Middle school Odle Middle School,

High school Sammamish High School,



First months rent

$42 application fee

Minimum 12- month lease term

$2950 Security deposit

$25 a month pet fee per pet

$300 Non-refundable move out fee

Tenant pays monthly landscape maintenance fee.

Dogs and cats welcome. (maximum of two pets)



(RLNE4865053)