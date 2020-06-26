All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 2040 128th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
2040 128th Ave SE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:17 AM

2040 128th Ave SE

2040 128th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Woodridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2040 128th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
basketball court
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Mountain view home with private basketball court. - Extra spacious home located on large sunny lot with all the right spaces! 5 bedrooms + office, huge media room. Enjoy views of Cougar mountain, Cascades & Somerset from entertaining deck. Backyard is a private basketball court. Easy access to I-90 & I-405!

Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.
1 year lease terms
Professionally Managed by Foreground Property Management

Property Manager Contact: Jennifer Phillips Direct Line: 206.486.5651 or email: Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com

(RLNE4921740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 128th Ave SE have any available units?
2040 128th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 128th Ave SE have?
Some of 2040 128th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 128th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2040 128th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 128th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 128th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2040 128th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2040 128th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2040 128th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 128th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 128th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2040 128th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2040 128th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2040 128th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 128th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 128th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle