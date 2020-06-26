2040 128th Ave SE

Amenities
Mountain view home with private basketball court. - Extra spacious home located on large sunny lot with all the right spaces! 5 bedrooms + office, huge media room. Enjoy views of Cougar mountain, Cascades & Somerset from entertaining deck. Backyard is a private basketball court. Easy access to I-90 & I-405!
Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.
1 year lease terms
Professionally Managed by Foreground Property Management
Property Manager Contact: Jennifer Phillips Direct Line: 206.486.5651 or email: Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com
(RLNE4921740)