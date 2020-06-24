Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room dogs allowed media room pet friendly

1815 145th Pl SE Available 03/10/19 Bellevue Lake Hills. Main floor master! Main floor Den! Upstairs Bonus room! Low traffic community in easy access location. - This is a beautiful home located in Logan Place, Bellevue. Top quality Burnstead built home with upgraded materials and top quality features throughout. This is a little community of similar homes sitting on a low traffic street.

* Main floor master bedroom with attached full bath, soaking tub and extra large walk in closet!

* Main floor Office/Den.

* Family room opens up to the kitchen, features tall ceilings and built in cabinets.

* Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a bonus room.

* Bonus room would make a nice home theater, game room, or a guest room.

* Beautifully landscaped yard is fenced in the back and provides privacy.

* Access to community green space.

* Bellevue Schools & minutes to freeways, Microsoft & downtown Bellevue!

* Small dog will be considered.

Call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Windermere NE, Gregory Property Management.



