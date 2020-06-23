All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 17308 NE 13th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
17308 NE 13th Pl
Last updated March 14 2020 at 10:56 PM

17308 NE 13th Pl

17308 Northeast 13th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17308 Northeast 13th Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A rare rental in Bellevue's appealing Tam O' Shanter West Golf Course Community of homes. Walk to Tam O'Shanter Park and to the Private Tam O'Shanter Golf Course with full recreational facilities and an HOA that provides family activities all year for neighborhood residents. Drive minutes to Microsoft campus, Crossroads Shopping Center and downtown Bellevue. Schools are close by with Bennett Elementary, acknowledged as one of the finest schools in WA with low student to teacher ratio, it is walking distance from the home. With so many location perks and advantages it is rare to find a rental home in this fabulous location.

The home projects a striking entry and interior with soaring vaulted ceilings, streaming natural light through a living room with walls of view windows, it is spacious and airy with yet a cozy fireplace. The formal dining room is complete with super sized linen closet. The kitchen is designed for a cook's cook, an entertainment buff, and, daily meal gatherings Territorial view windows are throughout home. This home's sprawling interior is definitely made with style for comfort and ease of living.

Guest quarters, media / family rooms, and home prep room including an additional lav sink and commode are on lower level. 4 Bedrooms and 2 baths are located in an Upper level private space away from bustle of guest gatherings.

The home features gas cooking and heating; central air conditioning; washer and dryer in large storage and home prep room with additional lav sink and commode; mirrored, double and spacious closets throughout; 2 fireplaces; ceramic tile, wood and carpeted floors; designer lighting and plumbing fixtures; master bedroom suite; view deck; garden tool shed, fenced back yard and grand sized, very roomy double car garage with built in storage and work area spaces.

A special rent discount is offered to tenants occupying in April as follows: Full 30 day rent paid in April, with $400 discount applied to each May and June. Please contact Property Manager for additional information and an appointment to view.
Well located at the west area of Bellevue's Tam O' Shanter community, nearby a beautiful golf course, Bennett Elementary School and shopping at Crossroads Center. The area streets gently wind around through the neighborhood creating private frontage for most homes and a pleasant spacious low-key residential environment.

The adjacent neighboring homes are on lots facing away from each other allowing home and yard privacy. The home's outdoors features a large elevated deck with access to a the generous landscaped back yard and garden area that will work for sports, kids and pet. Front yard and entry area is well landscaped with low maintenance plantings.
Parking for 2 cars in garage and in front apron of garage. Street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17308 NE 13th Pl have any available units?
17308 NE 13th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 17308 NE 13th Pl have?
Some of 17308 NE 13th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17308 NE 13th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17308 NE 13th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17308 NE 13th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17308 NE 13th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17308 NE 13th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17308 NE 13th Pl does offer parking.
Does 17308 NE 13th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17308 NE 13th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17308 NE 13th Pl have a pool?
No, 17308 NE 13th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17308 NE 13th Pl have accessible units?
No, 17308 NE 13th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17308 NE 13th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 17308 NE 13th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle