17308 NE 13th Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A rare rental in Bellevue's appealing Tam O' Shanter West Golf Course Community of homes. Walk to Tam O'Shanter Park and to the Private Tam O'Shanter Golf Course with full recreational facilities and an HOA that provides family activities all year for neighborhood residents. Drive minutes to Microsoft campus, Crossroads Shopping Center and downtown Bellevue. Schools are close by with Bennett Elementary, acknowledged as one of the finest schools in WA with low student to teacher ratio, it is walking distance from the home. With so many location perks and advantages it is rare to find a rental home in this fabulous location.



The home projects a striking entry and interior with soaring vaulted ceilings, streaming natural light through a living room with walls of view windows, it is spacious and airy with yet a cozy fireplace. The formal dining room is complete with super sized linen closet. The kitchen is designed for a cook's cook, an entertainment buff, and, daily meal gatherings Territorial view windows are throughout home. This home's sprawling interior is definitely made with style for comfort and ease of living.



Guest quarters, media / family rooms, and home prep room including an additional lav sink and commode are on lower level. 4 Bedrooms and 2 baths are located in an Upper level private space away from bustle of guest gatherings.



The home features gas cooking and heating; central air conditioning; washer and dryer in large storage and home prep room with additional lav sink and commode; mirrored, double and spacious closets throughout; 2 fireplaces; ceramic tile, wood and carpeted floors; designer lighting and plumbing fixtures; master bedroom suite; view deck; garden tool shed, fenced back yard and grand sized, very roomy double car garage with built in storage and work area spaces.



A special rent discount is offered to tenants occupying in April as follows: Full 30 day rent paid in April, with $400 discount applied to each May and June. Please contact Property Manager for additional information and an appointment to view.

Well located at the west area of Bellevue's Tam O' Shanter community, nearby a beautiful golf course, Bennett Elementary School and shopping at Crossroads Center. The area streets gently wind around through the neighborhood creating private frontage for most homes and a pleasant spacious low-key residential environment.



The adjacent neighboring homes are on lots facing away from each other allowing home and yard privacy. The home's outdoors features a large elevated deck with access to a the generous landscaped back yard and garden area that will work for sports, kids and pet. Front yard and entry area is well landscaped with low maintenance plantings.

Parking for 2 cars in garage and in front apron of garage. Street parking available.