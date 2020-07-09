All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

17242 SE 54th Pl

17242 Southeast 54th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17242 Southeast 54th Place, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool table
yoga
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool table
media room
yoga
Tranquil & gorgeous home located in coveted Lakemont neighborhood on dream boulevard. - 20'+soaring ceiling, huge deck & inviting spaces for large gatherings. Main floor master retreat w/ luxury bath, FP, balcony & French doors. All bedrooms are oversized, wide hallway, grand den & you can never have too many bathrooms! Build your entertainment center on gigantic lower level w/ theater, yoga studio/gym, along with pingpong & pool tables! Mature & easy to maintain landscape, private access to trail!

(RLNE5778278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17242 SE 54th Pl have any available units?
17242 SE 54th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 17242 SE 54th Pl have?
Some of 17242 SE 54th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17242 SE 54th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17242 SE 54th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17242 SE 54th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17242 SE 54th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17242 SE 54th Pl offer parking?
No, 17242 SE 54th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 17242 SE 54th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17242 SE 54th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17242 SE 54th Pl have a pool?
No, 17242 SE 54th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17242 SE 54th Pl have accessible units?
No, 17242 SE 54th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17242 SE 54th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 17242 SE 54th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

