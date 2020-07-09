17242 SE 54th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool table media room yoga

Tranquil & gorgeous home located in coveted Lakemont neighborhood on dream boulevard. - 20'+soaring ceiling, huge deck & inviting spaces for large gatherings. Main floor master retreat w/ luxury bath, FP, balcony & French doors. All bedrooms are oversized, wide hallway, grand den & you can never have too many bathrooms! Build your entertainment center on gigantic lower level w/ theater, yoga studio/gym, along with pingpong & pool tables! Mature & easy to maintain landscape, private access to trail!



(RLNE5778278)