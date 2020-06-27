15621 Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great House for Rent - 10 minutes walk to shopping areas (restaurants, groceries, Starbucks at Kelsey Creek shopping area), Library and Swim club.

Bus-stops nearby. Easy access to I-520, I-90, I-405.

Just few steps to Park/Hiking trails, Blueberry farm and Larsen lake. Nice quiet neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, newer laundry sets, newer bathrooms. Hardwood floors in living room and upstairs bedrooms. Wonderfully updated ADU full of warmth and light. Three people live downstairs but completely separated without any interference. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features very-unique double kitchen on both main and lower floors, along with spacious lower guest en-suite. Newer roof and updated granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiles, and wood flooring throughout. Double car garage with ample additional parking on driveway. Conveniently located just blocks from grocery stores, dining, parks, and LA Fitness.



(RLNE4998073)