All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 15621 Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
15621 Main St
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

15621 Main St

15621 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15621 Main Street, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - 10 minutes walk to shopping areas (restaurants, groceries, Starbucks at Kelsey Creek shopping area), Library and Swim club.
Bus-stops nearby. Easy access to I-520, I-90, I-405.
Just few steps to Park/Hiking trails, Blueberry farm and Larsen lake. Nice quiet neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, newer laundry sets, newer bathrooms. Hardwood floors in living room and upstairs bedrooms. Wonderfully updated ADU full of warmth and light. Three people live downstairs but completely separated without any interference. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features very-unique double kitchen on both main and lower floors, along with spacious lower guest en-suite. Newer roof and updated granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiles, and wood flooring throughout. Double car garage with ample additional parking on driveway. Conveniently located just blocks from grocery stores, dining, parks, and LA Fitness.

(RLNE4998073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15621 Main St have any available units?
15621 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15621 Main St have?
Some of 15621 Main St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15621 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
15621 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15621 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15621 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 15621 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 15621 Main St offers parking.
Does 15621 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15621 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15621 Main St have a pool?
Yes, 15621 Main St has a pool.
Does 15621 Main St have accessible units?
No, 15621 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 15621 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15621 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle