Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 14911 Ne 1st Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14911 Ne 1st Pl
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14911 Ne 1st Pl
14911 Northeast 1st Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
14911 Northeast 1st Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
sauna
tennis court
Amenities
Community Amenities:
Seasonal Heated Pool
Eight-Acre Park Setting
Sparkling Pond & Stream
Playground
Fireside Lounge with Full Kitchen
Free Covered Parking
Tennis & Basketball Court
Sauna
Apartment Amenities:
Granite Countertops*
Wood burning fireplace*
Walk-in closets*
In unit washer & dryers*
Vaulted Ceilings*
Private patio or deck
Breakfast bar
Mirrored closet doors
Accent walls*
Built in microwave*
Additional storage
Ample closet space
Fully remodeled apartments available*
* In Select Apartments
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14911 Ne 1st Pl have any available units?
14911 Ne 1st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bellevue, WA
.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bellevue Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14911 Ne 1st Pl have?
Some of 14911 Ne 1st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14911 Ne 1st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14911 Ne 1st Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14911 Ne 1st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14911 Ne 1st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bellevue
.
Does 14911 Ne 1st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14911 Ne 1st Pl does offer parking.
Does 14911 Ne 1st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14911 Ne 1st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14911 Ne 1st Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14911 Ne 1st Pl has a pool.
Does 14911 Ne 1st Pl have accessible units?
No, 14911 Ne 1st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14911 Ne 1st Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14911 Ne 1st Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Similar Pages
Bellevue 1 Bedrooms
Bellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly Apartments
Bellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Bellvue
Northeast Bellevue
Crossroads
West Lake Hills
Northwest Bellevue
Eastgate Cougar Mountain
Factoria
Newport
Apartments Near Colleges
Bellevue College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
City University of Seattle