Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool pet friendly tennis court

Bellevue Condo - Property Id: 92161



Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom condo for rent, 889 square feet. A five minute drive or short bike ride to the Microsoft campus. Top floor with balcony. Pool, tennis court, laundry on floor.



New kitchen and bathroom. New flooring and carpeting throughout. Both bedrooms have walk in closets.

Pets negotiable.

No Dogs Allowed



