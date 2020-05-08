14620 SE 16th Pl

Amenities
Welcome to this lovely completely remodeled close-in Bellevue home - ***House Showing Tuesday January 29th 5:30pm-6:30pm**
Plenty of space for comfortable living with generous living room, family room, 4 bedrooms and a secluded park-like yard. Preparing great meals will be a pleasure in the elegant cooks kitchen. Full remodel includes kitchen, paint, carpet and flooring. 2 TVs in the downstairs bonus room and Murphy bed stays. Excellent Location close to Kelsey Creek Park. Minutes to Seattle, Bellevue Community College, Downtown Bellevue, Issaquah & Redmond. Award Winning Bellevue Schools!
Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
