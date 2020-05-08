All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
14620 SE 16th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14620 SE 16th Pl

14620 Southeast 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14620 Southeast 16th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this lovely completely remodeled close-in Bellevue home - ***House Showing Tuesday January 29th 5:30pm-6:30pm**

Plenty of space for comfortable living with generous living room, family room, 4 bedrooms and a secluded park-like yard. Preparing great meals will be a pleasure in the elegant cooks kitchen. Full remodel includes kitchen, paint, carpet and flooring. 2 TVs in the downstairs bonus room and Murphy bed stays. Excellent Location close to Kelsey Creek Park. Minutes to Seattle, Bellevue Community College, Downtown Bellevue, Issaquah & Redmond. Award Winning Bellevue Schools!

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2018

(RLNE4659155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14620 SE 16th Pl have any available units?
14620 SE 16th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 14620 SE 16th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14620 SE 16th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14620 SE 16th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14620 SE 16th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14620 SE 16th Pl offer parking?
No, 14620 SE 16th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 14620 SE 16th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14620 SE 16th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14620 SE 16th Pl have a pool?
No, 14620 SE 16th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14620 SE 16th Pl have accessible units?
No, 14620 SE 16th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14620 SE 16th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14620 SE 16th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14620 SE 16th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14620 SE 16th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
