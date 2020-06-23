14402 Northeast 30th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007 Northeast Bellevue
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious top floor end unit with vaulted ceilings. Full washer/ dryer inside walk-in pantry/ laundry room. Recently updated kitchen and bathroom. Huge deck is accessible from the master bedroom and living room, including additional storage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14402 Northeast 30th Place have any available units?
14402 Northeast 30th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14402 Northeast 30th Place have?
Some of 14402 Northeast 30th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14402 Northeast 30th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14402 Northeast 30th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14402 Northeast 30th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14402 Northeast 30th Place is pet friendly.
Does 14402 Northeast 30th Place offer parking?
Yes, 14402 Northeast 30th Place offers parking.
Does 14402 Northeast 30th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14402 Northeast 30th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14402 Northeast 30th Place have a pool?
No, 14402 Northeast 30th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14402 Northeast 30th Place have accessible units?
No, 14402 Northeast 30th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14402 Northeast 30th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14402 Northeast 30th Place has units with dishwashers.