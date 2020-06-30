1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1

Amenities
Pleasant, newly remodeled with new appliances, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment property rental in the Northwest Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, WA. Conveniently located in a Walker’s Paradise rated area so daily errands can be done easily on foot.
The bright and airy interior boasts of polished hardwood/vinyl flooring, track/suspended lighting, big windows, walk-in closet, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Vanity cabinets, shower/tub combo, and shower stall both curtain-partitioned furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with electric heating. There’s a small storage room outside. The community has a lounge and a swimming pool plus a hot tub.
It’s a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though.
It comes with 2 parking spots: 1 reserve car parking (#186).
The tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and the internet whereas the landlord is responsible for the water, sewage, and garbage.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hjPZDppLzbK
Walk Score: 90
Nearby parks: McCormick Park Extension, Robert E McCormick Park, and Bovee Park.
Bus lines:
981 - 0.0 mile
249 - 0.0 mile
532 Everett – Bellevue - 0.2 mile
535 Lynnwood – Bellevue - 0.2 mile
246 - 0.3 mile
271 - 0.3 mile
