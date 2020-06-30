1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

Pleasant, newly remodeled with new appliances, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment property rental in the Northwest Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, WA. Conveniently located in a Walker’s Paradise rated area so daily errands can be done easily on foot.



The bright and airy interior boasts of polished hardwood/vinyl flooring, track/suspended lighting, big windows, walk-in closet, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Vanity cabinets, shower/tub combo, and shower stall both curtain-partitioned furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with electric heating. There’s a small storage room outside. The community has a lounge and a swimming pool plus a hot tub.



It’s a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though.



It comes with 2 parking spots: 1 reserve car parking (#186).



The tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and the internet whereas the landlord is responsible for the water, sewage, and garbage.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hjPZDppLzbK



Walk Score: 90



Nearby parks: McCormick Park Extension, Robert E McCormick Park, and Bovee Park.



Bus lines:

981 - 0.0 mile

249 - 0.0 mile

532 Everett – Bellevue - 0.2 mile

535 Lynnwood – Bellevue - 0.2 mile

246 - 0.3 mile

271 - 0.3 mile



