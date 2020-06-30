All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1

1296 Bellevue Way Northeast · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1296 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Pleasant, newly remodeled with new appliances, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment property rental in the Northwest Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, WA. Conveniently located in a Walker’s Paradise rated area so daily errands can be done easily on foot.

The bright and airy interior boasts of polished hardwood/vinyl flooring, track/suspended lighting, big windows, walk-in closet, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Vanity cabinets, shower/tub combo, and shower stall both curtain-partitioned furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with electric heating. There’s a small storage room outside. The community has a lounge and a swimming pool plus a hot tub.

It’s a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though.

It comes with 2 parking spots: 1 reserve car parking (#186).

The tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and the internet whereas the landlord is responsible for the water, sewage, and garbage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hjPZDppLzbK

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 90

Nearby parks: McCormick Park Extension, Robert E McCormick Park, and Bovee Park.

Bus lines:
981 - 0.0 mile
249 - 0.0 mile
532 Everett – Bellevue - 0.2 mile
535 Lynnwood – Bellevue - 0.2 mile
246 - 0.3 mile
271 - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5862525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 have any available units?
1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 have?
Some of 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity