1270 Bellevue Way Northeast

Lovely and spacious 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath condominium, Newly renovated, brand new kitchen with all new appliances, new bathroom. This corner unit is very private and has great light exposure with large, South-facing windows and vaulted ceilings. Some of the downtown Bellevue buildings can even be seen through the trees! The complex is a beautiful, park-like setting just four blocks from Bellevue Square, shops, theaters, restaurants. Convenient location, close to bus lines and freeway. Amazing location!

First/last/deposit ($1600)/$200 non-refundable admin fee. One reserved parking space. Tenants pay electricity only. No smoking. No Pets.

Available now!



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity



* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.