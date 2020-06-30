All apartments in Bellevue
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1270 Bellevue Way Northeast
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM

1270 Bellevue Way Northeast

1270 Bellevue Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1270 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Lovely and spacious 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath condominium, Newly renovated, brand new kitchen with all new appliances, new bathroom. This corner unit is very private and has great light exposure with large, South-facing windows and vaulted ceilings. Some of the downtown Bellevue buildings can even be seen through the trees! The complex is a beautiful, park-like setting just four blocks from Bellevue Square, shops, theaters, restaurants. Convenient location, close to bus lines and freeway. Amazing location!
First/last/deposit ($1600)/$200 non-refundable admin fee. One reserved parking space. Tenants pay electricity only. No smoking. No Pets.
Available now!

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast have any available units?
1270 Bellevue Way Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Bellevue Way Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast offers parking.
Does 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast have a pool?
No, 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1270 Bellevue Way Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

