Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 12407 SE 27th St lower unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
12407 SE 27th St lower unit
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12407 SE 27th St lower unit
12407 Southeast 27th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Woodridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
12407 Southeast 27th Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lower unit is available! - Minutes to shopping and dining in Factoria Mall. Easy access to I-90 & I-405.
(RLNE5617094)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12407 SE 27th St lower unit have any available units?
12407 SE 27th St lower unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bellevue, WA
.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bellevue Rent Report
.
Is 12407 SE 27th St lower unit currently offering any rent specials?
12407 SE 27th St lower unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12407 SE 27th St lower unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 12407 SE 27th St lower unit is pet friendly.
Does 12407 SE 27th St lower unit offer parking?
No, 12407 SE 27th St lower unit does not offer parking.
Does 12407 SE 27th St lower unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12407 SE 27th St lower unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12407 SE 27th St lower unit have a pool?
No, 12407 SE 27th St lower unit does not have a pool.
Does 12407 SE 27th St lower unit have accessible units?
No, 12407 SE 27th St lower unit does not have accessible units.
Does 12407 SE 27th St lower unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 12407 SE 27th St lower unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12407 SE 27th St lower unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 12407 SE 27th St lower unit does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Similar Pages
Bellevue 1 Bedrooms
Bellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly Apartments
Bellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments
King County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Bellvue
Northeast Bellevue
Crossroads
West Lake Hills
Northwest Bellevue
Eastgate Cougar Mountain
Factoria
Newport
Apartments Near Colleges
Bellevue College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
City University of Seattle