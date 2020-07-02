All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:07 AM

12103 Southeast 46th Court

12103 Southeast 46th Court · No Longer Available
Location

12103 Southeast 46th Court, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Port Hill, Split entry 4 BR up stair, 1 BR or office down stair, high ceiling, territorial view, Bellevue school, 2 car garage, new deck, new furnace, new paint inside, No pet, No smoker. Very nice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12103 Southeast 46th Court have any available units?
12103 Southeast 46th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12103 Southeast 46th Court have?
Some of 12103 Southeast 46th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12103 Southeast 46th Court currently offering any rent specials?
12103 Southeast 46th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12103 Southeast 46th Court pet-friendly?
No, 12103 Southeast 46th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12103 Southeast 46th Court offer parking?
Yes, 12103 Southeast 46th Court offers parking.
Does 12103 Southeast 46th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12103 Southeast 46th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12103 Southeast 46th Court have a pool?
No, 12103 Southeast 46th Court does not have a pool.
Does 12103 Southeast 46th Court have accessible units?
No, 12103 Southeast 46th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12103 Southeast 46th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12103 Southeast 46th Court has units with dishwashers.

