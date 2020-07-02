12103 Southeast 46th Court, Bellevue, WA 98006 Newport
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
New Port Hill, Split entry 4 BR up stair, 1 BR or office down stair, high ceiling, territorial view, Bellevue school, 2 car garage, new deck, new furnace, new paint inside, No pet, No smoker. Very nice.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
