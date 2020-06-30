Amenities

1125 102nd Ave NE #3 Available 08/01/20 Great Downtown Bellevue Living in this Spacious Condo! - A wonderful & exciting location in the heart of downtown Bellevue is one short block away from Bellevue Square, Microsoft, and an array of amazing restaurants. A top-floor unit with no condo unit underneath. This charming unit is ready for your immediate move-in. Interior amenities include beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer & dryer, The unit also boasts a large private balcony.



Appliances:

• Dishwasher

• Washer & Dryer

• Range & Oven

• Refrigerator & Freezer



Other Amenities:

• Weight room

• Covered parking spot

• Storage unit



Move-In Costs:

• Rent: $1,650/month

• Refundable Security Deposit: $1,300

• HOA Move-in Fee: $350



Parking:

• Street-parking



Pet Policy

• Pets are negotiable with deposit.



Rental Application:

• $45 Application Fee per applicant

• Credit above 650 and with minimal negative reporting

• Monthly income 3x monthly rent is required for tenancy



Utilities:

• Tenant responsible for paying electricity



Other Details:

• 12 month lease

• No Smoking



Tours: please contact Jason at jchong@phillipsre.com or call 206-694-1706. Please be sure to include address of property in inquiry.



This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257



