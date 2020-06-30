All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1125 102nd Ave NE #3

1125 102nd Avenue Northeast · (206) 622-8600
Location

1125 102nd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1125 102nd Ave NE #3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
1125 102nd Ave NE #3 Available 08/01/20 Great Downtown Bellevue Living in this Spacious Condo! - A wonderful & exciting location in the heart of downtown Bellevue is one short block away from Bellevue Square, Microsoft, and an array of amazing restaurants. A top-floor unit with no condo unit underneath. This charming unit is ready for your immediate move-in. Interior amenities include beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer & dryer, The unit also boasts a large private balcony.

Appliances:
• Dishwasher
• Washer & Dryer
• Range & Oven
• Refrigerator & Freezer

Other Amenities:
• Weight room
• Covered parking spot
• Storage unit

Move-In Costs:
• Rent: $1,650/month
• Refundable Security Deposit: $1,300
• HOA Move-in Fee: $350

Parking:
• Street-parking

Pet Policy
• Pets are negotiable with deposit.

Rental Application:
• $45 Application Fee per applicant
• Credit above 650 and with minimal negative reporting
• Monthly income 3x monthly rent is required for tenancy

Utilities:
• Tenant responsible for paying electricity

Other Details:
• 12 month lease
• No Smoking

Tours: please contact Jason at jchong@phillipsre.com or call 206-694-1706. Please be sure to include address of property in inquiry.

This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257

(RLNE3597852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

