1125 102nd Ave NE #3 Available 08/01/20 Great Downtown Bellevue Living in this Spacious Condo! - A wonderful & exciting location in the heart of downtown Bellevue is one short block away from Bellevue Square, Microsoft, and an array of amazing restaurants. A top-floor unit with no condo unit underneath. This charming unit is ready for your immediate move-in. Interior amenities include beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer & dryer, The unit also boasts a large private balcony.
Appliances:
• Dishwasher
• Washer & Dryer
• Range & Oven
• Refrigerator & Freezer
Other Amenities:
• Weight room
• Covered parking spot
• Storage unit
Move-In Costs:
• Rent: $1,650/month
• Refundable Security Deposit: $1,300
• HOA Move-in Fee: $350
Parking:
• Street-parking
Pet Policy
• Pets are negotiable with deposit.
Rental Application:
• $45 Application Fee per applicant
• Credit above 650 and with minimal negative reporting
• Monthly income 3x monthly rent is required for tenancy
Utilities:
• Tenant responsible for paying electricity
Other Details:
• 12 month lease
• No Smoking
Tours: please contact Jason at jchong@phillipsre.com or call 206-694-1706. Please be sure to include address of property in inquiry.
