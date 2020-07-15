111 108th Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator gym parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1B in Bellevue downtown. Great location - Property Id: 306268



Premier location in the heart of Bellevue downtown. Light-filled 4th floor condo overlooking a beautiful courtyard with a fountain. Open floor plan with office den and modern kitchen. 1 large bedroom with walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer. Nice size balcony. 1 car designated parking space in the gated garage.

Balcony overlooking courtyard. Building has controlled access and on site property manager.



The building is meticulously maintained with on site manager with elevator, fitness room, courtyard, party and meeting room. Common area fee and garbage included in the rent. Short walking distance to the beautiful downtown park, restaurants, Old Bellevue downtown area, Bellevue and Lincoln Square Mall, grocery shopping, and transit center.



Features and Amenities:

Washer/Dryer: In Unit

Parking: Garage, Dedicated Spot

Gym/Fitness Center

Dishwasher

Lot of Storage space

Walk-In Closet

Outdoor Space: Balcony, Garden

Wheelchair accessible

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306268

Property Id 306268



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5878899)