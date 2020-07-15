111 108th Avenue NE

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1B in Bellevue downtown. Great location - Property Id: 306268
Premier location in the heart of Bellevue downtown. Light-filled 4th floor condo overlooking a beautiful courtyard with a fountain. Open floor plan with office den and modern kitchen. 1 large bedroom with walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer. Nice size balcony. 1 car designated parking space in the gated garage.
Balcony overlooking courtyard. Building has controlled access and on site property manager.
The building is meticulously maintained with on site manager with elevator, fitness room, courtyard, party and meeting room. Common area fee and garbage included in the rent. Short walking distance to the beautiful downtown park, restaurants, Old Bellevue downtown area, Bellevue and Lincoln Square Mall, grocery shopping, and transit center.
Features and Amenities:
Washer/Dryer: In Unit
Parking: Garage, Dedicated Spot
Gym/Fitness Center
Dishwasher
Lot of Storage space
Walk-In Closet
Outdoor Space: Balcony, Garden
Wheelchair accessible
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306268
No Dogs Allowed
