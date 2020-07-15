All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

111 108th Avenue NE

111 108th Avenue Northeast · (425) 922-7215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 108th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1B in Bellevue downtown. Great location - Property Id: 306268

Premier location in the heart of Bellevue downtown. Light-filled 4th floor condo overlooking a beautiful courtyard with a fountain. Open floor plan with office den and modern kitchen. 1 large bedroom with walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer. Nice size balcony. 1 car designated parking space in the gated garage.
Balcony overlooking courtyard. Building has controlled access and on site property manager.

The building is meticulously maintained with on site manager with elevator, fitness room, courtyard, party and meeting room. Common area fee and garbage included in the rent. Short walking distance to the beautiful downtown park, restaurants, Old Bellevue downtown area, Bellevue and Lincoln Square Mall, grocery shopping, and transit center.

Features and Amenities:
Washer/Dryer: In Unit
Parking: Garage, Dedicated Spot
Gym/Fitness Center
Dishwasher
Lot of Storage space
Walk-In Closet
Outdoor Space: Balcony, Garden
Wheelchair accessible
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306268
Property Id 306268

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5878899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

