1085 103rd Ave NE, #321

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel dog park concierge

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Bellevue One Bedroom Condo - Rent this beautiful like-new condo in the heart of Down Town Bellevue. Minutes walk to Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook Bellevue Downtown Park & Bellevue Square. Spacious 1 bed 1 bath (walk in shower).Open concept layout. New Modern finishes. Stainless appliances. Plenty of guest parking on street. Unit includes stackable front load laundry set. Building amenities include rooftop deck w/ BBQ, firepit & dog run, club room, concierge & 1 spot in secured garage. Pets case by case. Non Refundable Pet Fee $300, Non Refundable Move in Fee $700. Call for a showing.



(RLNE5799242)