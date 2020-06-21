All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1085 103rd Ave NE, #321

1085 103rd Avenue Northeast · (206) 686-6238 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1085 103rd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Bellevue One Bedroom Condo - Rent this beautiful like-new condo in the heart of Down Town Bellevue. Minutes walk to Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook Bellevue Downtown Park & Bellevue Square. Spacious 1 bed 1 bath (walk in shower).Open concept layout. New Modern finishes. Stainless appliances. Plenty of guest parking on street. Unit includes stackable front load laundry set. Building amenities include rooftop deck w/ BBQ, firepit & dog run, club room, concierge & 1 spot in secured garage. Pets case by case. Non Refundable Pet Fee $300, Non Refundable Move in Fee $700. Call for a showing.

(RLNE5799242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 have any available units?
1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 have?
Some of 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 currently offering any rent specials?
1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 is pet friendly.
Does 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 offer parking?
Yes, 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 does offer parking.
Does 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 have a pool?
No, 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 does not have a pool.
Does 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 have accessible units?
No, 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1085 103rd Ave NE, #321 does not have units with dishwashers.
