10711 NE 19th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Opportunity in the Heart of West Bellevue! - Application Pending:



The best of West Bellevue is right out your doorstep in this wonderful traditional home. Youll love the easy flowing floor plan with natural light. Warm, wood flooring throughout the living areas. Relax on the covered veranda. The Master Suite offers a walk-in closet and beautiful full five piece master bathroom suite. The generous, beautifully landscaped yard make this a perfect in-city playground that is ready for summer entertaining and exciting city living. Enjoy great proximity to Bellevue parks and award winning schools in a neighborhood of multi-million dollar homes.



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2050



(RLNE4863013)