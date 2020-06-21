10700 NE 4th St. #912

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym hot tub media room

LOCATION!!!! 2BD/2BA Condo in Beautiful Bellevue Towers - This 1,575 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Bellevue Towers. Bellevue Towers is a Eco-luxury 2 story tower. The towers exterior is a very attractive mix glass and steel. The interiors feature Subzero refrigeration, Wolf range, stone slab counters, custom designed cabinets, wood floors, wool carpet. Building amenities include a fitness center, spa, 2-story community room, media room, 3 outdoor terraces. In addition, the building offers concierge service in both towers. Bellevue Towers is located just one block from Bellevue Square and the Downtown Bellevue park.



$25 application fee per adult

$4000 refundable security deposit

$60 Electricity Reimbursement

$500 Bellevue Towers HOA Move-In Fee

$500 Bellevue Towers HOA Admin Fee

$350 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee



Property is managed by Prospector Property Management.



