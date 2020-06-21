All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
10700 NE 4th St. #912
10700 NE 4th St. #912

10700 Northeast 4th Street · (206) 508-6366
Location

10700 Northeast 4th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10700 NE 4th St. #912 · Avail. now

$4,320

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
hot tub
media room
LOCATION!!!! 2BD/2BA Condo in Beautiful Bellevue Towers - This 1,575 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Bellevue Towers. Bellevue Towers is a Eco-luxury 2 story tower. The towers exterior is a very attractive mix glass and steel. The interiors feature Subzero refrigeration, Wolf range, stone slab counters, custom designed cabinets, wood floors, wool carpet. Building amenities include a fitness center, spa, 2-story community room, media room, 3 outdoor terraces. In addition, the building offers concierge service in both towers. Bellevue Towers is located just one block from Bellevue Square and the Downtown Bellevue park.

$25 application fee per adult
$4000 refundable security deposit
$60 Electricity Reimbursement
$500 Bellevue Towers HOA Move-In Fee
$500 Bellevue Towers HOA Admin Fee
$350 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

Property is managed by Prospector Property Management.

(RLNE5818374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10700 NE 4th St. #912 have any available units?
10700 NE 4th St. #912 has a unit available for $4,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10700 NE 4th St. #912 have?
Some of 10700 NE 4th St. #912's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10700 NE 4th St. #912 currently offering any rent specials?
10700 NE 4th St. #912 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10700 NE 4th St. #912 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10700 NE 4th St. #912 is pet friendly.
Does 10700 NE 4th St. #912 offer parking?
No, 10700 NE 4th St. #912 does not offer parking.
Does 10700 NE 4th St. #912 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10700 NE 4th St. #912 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10700 NE 4th St. #912 have a pool?
No, 10700 NE 4th St. #912 does not have a pool.
Does 10700 NE 4th St. #912 have accessible units?
No, 10700 NE 4th St. #912 does not have accessible units.
Does 10700 NE 4th St. #912 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10700 NE 4th St. #912 does not have units with dishwashers.
