Available 06/15/20 10632 NE 12th Pl Bellevue WA 98004 - Property Id: 288311



A premium location in Downtown Bellevue, Located on a private lane with a small park across the lane. Large 9500+ sq ft WIDE lot. Charming mid-century home w/ oak hardwood floors & period detail intact. Classic kitchen adjoins dining & family room. Spacious living room w/ vaulted ceilings. Large fenced backyard for entertainment. Walk Score-Stroll to downtown/new Amazon Twrs/LightRail. Excellent Schools.

Terms and Conditions: 12 month minimum lease - 1st month rent+last month rent+Security deposit ($3,800) and rental insurance required due at lease signing No smoking or drug use No collections from housing providers or utilities No criminal or eviction history.Tenant screening is required 2.5x monthly rent of income. Tenants responsible for all utilities. No pets, No sublease.

Face coverings or masks are required for showing.

Virtual tour

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Wgpa1T5yi23&play=1&qs=1&tiles=1&title=0&help=2&tourcta=2&rf-experience=iphone-app-3d-button&sr=.01,-.56&ss=22

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288311

Property Id 288311



No Pets Allowed



