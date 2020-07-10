All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

10632 NE 12th Pl

10632 Northeast 12th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10632 Northeast 12th Place, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 06/15/20 10632 NE 12th Pl Bellevue WA 98004 - Property Id: 288311

A premium location in Downtown Bellevue, Located on a private lane with a small park across the lane. Large 9500+ sq ft WIDE lot. Charming mid-century home w/ oak hardwood floors & period detail intact. Classic kitchen adjoins dining & family room. Spacious living room w/ vaulted ceilings. Large fenced backyard for entertainment. Walk Score-Stroll to downtown/new Amazon Twrs/LightRail. Excellent Schools.
Terms and Conditions: 12 month minimum lease - 1st month rent+last month rent+Security deposit ($3,800) and rental insurance required due at lease signing No smoking or drug use No collections from housing providers or utilities No criminal or eviction history.Tenant screening is required 2.5x monthly rent of income. Tenants responsible for all utilities. No pets, No sublease.
Face coverings or masks are required for showing.
Virtual tour
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Wgpa1T5yi23&play=1&qs=1&tiles=1&title=0&help=2&tourcta=2&rf-experience=iphone-app-3d-button&sr=.01,-.56&ss=22
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288311
Property Id 288311

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10632 NE 12th Pl have any available units?
10632 NE 12th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10632 NE 12th Pl have?
Some of 10632 NE 12th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10632 NE 12th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10632 NE 12th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10632 NE 12th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 10632 NE 12th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 10632 NE 12th Pl offer parking?
No, 10632 NE 12th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 10632 NE 12th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10632 NE 12th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10632 NE 12th Pl have a pool?
No, 10632 NE 12th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10632 NE 12th Pl have accessible units?
No, 10632 NE 12th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10632 NE 12th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10632 NE 12th Pl has units with dishwashers.

