Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1050- 149th Place S.E.

1050 149th Place Southeast · (425) 602-4150
Location

1050 149th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1050- 149th Place S.E. · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed 2 bath Lake Hills Bellevue - Modern tri-level home featuring: hardwoods throughout, granite countertops & SS appliances, breakfast nook off the kitchen, 3 BR on upper floor w shared full bath. Lower level features a carpeted family room, add'l bedroom/office, and full bath w washer/dryer included. Large fenced back yard and partially fenced front yard.No satellite TV permitted per owner request. 1st mo rent,& sec dep required for move-in. Convenient location to I-90, Downtown Bellevue, Lake Hills Library, and Bus lines. Small dogs under 30lbs only. Case by case With pet deposit.

(RLNE5821017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050- 149th Place S.E. have any available units?
1050- 149th Place S.E. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050- 149th Place S.E. have?
Some of 1050- 149th Place S.E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050- 149th Place S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
1050- 149th Place S.E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050- 149th Place S.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050- 149th Place S.E. is pet friendly.
Does 1050- 149th Place S.E. offer parking?
No, 1050- 149th Place S.E. does not offer parking.
Does 1050- 149th Place S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050- 149th Place S.E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050- 149th Place S.E. have a pool?
No, 1050- 149th Place S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 1050- 149th Place S.E. have accessible units?
No, 1050- 149th Place S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1050- 149th Place S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050- 149th Place S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
