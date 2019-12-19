1050- 149th Place S.E.

Amenities
4 bed 2 bath Lake Hills Bellevue - Modern tri-level home featuring: hardwoods throughout, granite countertops & SS appliances, breakfast nook off the kitchen, 3 BR on upper floor w shared full bath. Lower level features a carpeted family room, add'l bedroom/office, and full bath w washer/dryer included. Large fenced back yard and partially fenced front yard.No satellite TV permitted per owner request. 1st mo rent,& sec dep required for move-in. Convenient location to I-90, Downtown Bellevue, Lake Hills Library, and Bus lines. Small dogs under 30lbs only. Case by case With pet deposit.
(RLNE5821017)