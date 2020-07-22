All apartments in Bellevue
10280 SE 6th Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 2:46 PM

10280 SE 6th Street

10280 Southeast 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10280 Southeast 6th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This is a quaint 6 unit building. All units are townhouse style with two levels and lots of space. We are located near Bellevue Square mall. All units come with one reserved parking space and washer/dryer in unit. This is a great space for the family or person working from home. Quiet affordable apartment for rent for $1,655 plus $95 w/s/g. At the Bellevue 6 close to Interstates I-90 or I-405 and Just walking distance to Downtown Bellevue and Amazon. Professionally managed property with parking. Beautiful upstairs/downstairs unit with Washer and dryer and lots of closet space.

Terms: 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10280 SE 6th Street have any available units?
10280 SE 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10280 SE 6th Street have?
Some of 10280 SE 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10280 SE 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10280 SE 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10280 SE 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10280 SE 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 10280 SE 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10280 SE 6th Street offers parking.
Does 10280 SE 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10280 SE 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10280 SE 6th Street have a pool?
No, 10280 SE 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10280 SE 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 10280 SE 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10280 SE 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10280 SE 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
