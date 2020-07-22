10280 SE 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

This is a quaint 6 unit building. All units are townhouse style with two levels and lots of space. We are located near Bellevue Square mall. All units come with one reserved parking space and washer/dryer in unit. This is a great space for the family or person working from home. Quiet affordable apartment for rent for $1,655 plus $95 w/s/g. At the Bellevue 6 close to Interstates I-90 or I-405 and Just walking distance to Downtown Bellevue and Amazon. Professionally managed property with parking. Beautiful upstairs/downstairs unit with Washer and dryer and lots of closet space.



Terms: 12 month lease.