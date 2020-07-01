All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

1019 106th Ave SE

1019 106th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1019 106th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1019 106th Ave SE Available 05/16/20 Send us an online request now! - Walk to Bellevue High School,less than a mile to Lincoln Square. Large master suit on main, big walk-in closet with Cal Closets, small deck off master. Light-flooded interiors, dramatic 2-story entry foyer, 9' ceilings all floors.Huge storage under house, fully irrigated landscape.
Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5436064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 106th Ave SE have any available units?
1019 106th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1019 106th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1019 106th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 106th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 106th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1019 106th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1019 106th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1019 106th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 106th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 106th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1019 106th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1019 106th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1019 106th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 106th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 106th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 106th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 106th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

