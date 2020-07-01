Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1019 106th Ave SE Available 05/16/20 Send us an online request now! - Walk to Bellevue High School,less than a mile to Lincoln Square. Large master suit on main, big walk-in closet with Cal Closets, small deck off master. Light-flooded interiors, dramatic 2-story entry foyer, 9' ceilings all floors.Huge storage under house, fully irrigated landscape.

Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5436064)