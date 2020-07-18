All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Last updated July 5 2020 at 7:04 AM

6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road

6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road · (206) 939-1785
Location

6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Crystal Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,210

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 2 bed/bath sublet and much more! Looking for a housemate to share cozy remodeled rambler. Needs to be clean, tidy, and reliable. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central heat, decks, dishwasher, garage with storage, washer/dryer, fenced yard, garden space, water & air purifier, and generator. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, garbage, and water. Shopping and parks close. Pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,210/month rent. $300 refundable security deposit/$200 non-refundable pet fee. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road have any available units?
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road has a unit available for $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road have?
Some of 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road offers parking.
Does 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road have a pool?
No, 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road have accessible units?
Yes, 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road has accessible units.
Does 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
