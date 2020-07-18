6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road

Amenities

Amazing 2 bed/bath sublet and much more! Looking for a housemate to share cozy remodeled rambler. Needs to be clean, tidy, and reliable. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central heat, decks, dishwasher, garage with storage, washer/dryer, fenced yard, garden space, water & air purifier, and generator. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, garbage, and water. Shopping and parks close. Pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,210/month rent. $300 refundable security deposit/$200 non-refundable pet fee. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.