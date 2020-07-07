Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Find more places like 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bainbridge Island, WA
/
10249 NE Garibaldi Loop
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10249 NE Garibaldi Loop
10249 NE Garibaldi Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10249 NE Garibaldi Loop, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Ferncliff
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10249 NE Garibaldi Loop Available 03/16/20 Nice Home for Rent close to Bainbridge Island Ferry -
(RLNE5503758)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop have any available units?
10249 NE Garibaldi Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bainbridge Island, WA
.
Is 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10249 NE Garibaldi Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop offer parking?
No, 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop does not offer parking.
Does 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop have a pool?
No, 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop does not have a pool.
Does 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop have accessible units?
No, 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 10249 NE Garibaldi Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
