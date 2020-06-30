All apartments in Auburn
Mill Pond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Mill Pond

703 47th St SE · (415) 854-6260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit D103 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C201 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mill Pond.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
*The health and safety of our team members, residents and future residents is our top priority, so we have closed our community office during this time. However, we are still available virtually to help you with your needs.

Mill Pond Apartments is located in the residential neighborhood of Lakeland Hills. We are just minutes to the Lakeland Hills Shopping Center, Boeing, GRCC, Auburn Supermall, Restaurants and Downtown Auburn. Our community offers spacious studio, one, and two bedroom homes just steps away from our resident center. Our elegantly appointed community includes quality designer interiors, walk in closets and full size appliance in every home. We are nestled in the residential community of Lakeland Highlands. Mill Pond welcomes you to appreciate spectacular wooded views and peaceful walking trails

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 75 lb. weight limit. No Dobermans, Pits or Rottweilers.
Parking Details: Off Site Parking.
Storage Details: Within the Building for Rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mill Pond have any available units?
Mill Pond has 2 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does Mill Pond have?
Some of Mill Pond's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mill Pond currently offering any rent specials?
Mill Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mill Pond pet-friendly?
Yes, Mill Pond is pet friendly.
Does Mill Pond offer parking?
Yes, Mill Pond offers parking.
Does Mill Pond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mill Pond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mill Pond have a pool?
No, Mill Pond does not have a pool.
Does Mill Pond have accessible units?
Yes, Mill Pond has accessible units.
Does Mill Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mill Pond has units with dishwashers.
