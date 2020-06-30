Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

*The health and safety of our team members, residents and future residents is our top priority, so we have closed our community office during this time. However, we are still available virtually to help you with your needs.



Mill Pond Apartments is located in the residential neighborhood of Lakeland Hills. We are just minutes to the Lakeland Hills Shopping Center, Boeing, GRCC, Auburn Supermall, Restaurants and Downtown Auburn. Our community offers spacious studio, one, and two bedroom homes just steps away from our resident center. Our elegantly appointed community includes quality designer interiors, walk in closets and full size appliance in every home. We are nestled in the residential community of Lakeland Highlands. Mill Pond welcomes you to appreciate spectacular wooded views and peaceful walking trails