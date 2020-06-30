Rent Calculator
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
920 8th St NE
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:50 AM
920 8th St NE
920 8th Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
920 8th Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
In the heart of Auburn, 3 Bedroom, Living Room, Rec Room and Large Back yard. Home in Excellent Condition, Super clean
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 8th St NE have any available units?
920 8th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Auburn, WA
.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Auburn Rent Report
.
Is 920 8th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
920 8th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 8th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 920 8th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Auburn
.
Does 920 8th St NE offer parking?
No, 920 8th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 920 8th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 8th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 8th St NE have a pool?
No, 920 8th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 920 8th St NE have accessible units?
No, 920 8th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 920 8th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 8th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 8th St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 8th St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
