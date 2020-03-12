801 8th Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry

This lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom top floor unit is available now. Located in Auburn near Fred Meyer and Veteran's Memorial Park. This unit has new paint and new carpet. Plenty of closet space throughout the unit. High ceilings and lots of windows make all the natural lighting look amazing. The 3/4 bathroom is big enough to put in an extra cabinet. Laundry facilities available with coin-op machines. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in the rent. $40 application fee per adult. NO pets and NO smoking. $600 Fully Refundable security deposit. For more information or to schedule a viewing contact Maria Garcia at 253-852-8195 ext. 221 or mgarcia@bell-anderson.net

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.