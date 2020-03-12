All apartments in Auburn
Location

801 8th Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom top floor unit is available now. Located in Auburn near Fred Meyer and Veteran's Memorial Park. This unit has new paint and new carpet. Plenty of closet space throughout the unit. High ceilings and lots of windows make all the natural lighting look amazing. The 3/4 bathroom is big enough to put in an extra cabinet. Laundry facilities available with coin-op machines. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in the rent. $40 application fee per adult. NO pets and NO smoking. $600 Fully Refundable security deposit. For more information or to schedule a viewing contact Maria Garcia at 253-852-8195 ext. 221 or mgarcia@bell-anderson.net
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 8th Street Northeast have any available units?
801 8th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 801 8th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
801 8th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 8th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 801 8th Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 801 8th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 801 8th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 801 8th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 8th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 8th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 801 8th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 801 8th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 801 8th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 801 8th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 8th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 8th Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 8th Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
