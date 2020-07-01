705 25th St SE

705 25th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002 South Auburn
Charming 3 bedroom Rambler in Downtown Auburn - Application Pending:
Welcome home to this updated open concept 3 bedroom 1 and 3/4 bathroom rambler with hardwood floors through out. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and an island/eating bar with storage below. A large fully fenced yard with large patio and fire pit. Conveniently located near Hwy 18 and the Auburn Outlet Mall.
Great for commuting! 5-10 minute drive to the Auburn Transit Center and there is a bus stop just walking distance down the block. Located on dead-end street with very little traffic!
Single pet considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit.
#1074
Forrest Dostaler Forrest@HavenRent.com
(RLNE5193734)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
