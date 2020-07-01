All apartments in Auburn
705 25th St SE

705 25th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

705 25th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom Rambler in Downtown Auburn - Application Pending:

Welcome home to this updated open concept 3 bedroom 1 and 3/4 bathroom rambler with hardwood floors through out. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and an island/eating bar with storage below. A large fully fenced yard with large patio and fire pit. Conveniently located near Hwy 18 and the Auburn Outlet Mall.

Great for commuting! 5-10 minute drive to the Auburn Transit Center and there is a bus stop just walking distance down the block. Located on dead-end street with very little traffic!

Single pet considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit.

#1074

Forrest Dostaler
Forrest@HavenRent.com

(RLNE5193734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 25th St SE have any available units?
705 25th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 25th St SE have?
Some of 705 25th St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 25th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
705 25th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 25th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 25th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 705 25th St SE offer parking?
No, 705 25th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 705 25th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 25th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 25th St SE have a pool?
No, 705 25th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 705 25th St SE have accessible units?
No, 705 25th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 705 25th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 25th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.

