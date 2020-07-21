663 I Place Northeast

Amenities

Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom located in Auburn! (Updated photo's coming soon!) This spacious floor plan features an updated welcoming kitchen that connects to the dining room. End the day relaxing inside by the cozy, decorative fireplace or outside on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.