Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

4 Bedroom Auburn rambler home located in the Lakeland neighborhood. The home is close to schools, and many shopping areas. This home features a spacious living room with a fireplace. A dining room, kitchen, 2 bathrooms and laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge back yard fully fenced all around. This home also includes a storage shed and lot of space for parking in front.



Pets okay with owner's permission.