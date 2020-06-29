All apartments in Auburn
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

6221 Elizabeth Ave SE

6221 Elizabeth Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6221 Elizabeth Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lakeland Hills Home With a View - *Application Pending**

Gorgeous maintained & upgraded home in Gated Verona community. Bright sunny home offers New hardwood floor kitchen.Spacious Master w/ walk-in closet & Master bath RM offers Beautiful VIEW of Mt. Range & City Lights & Sunset View. Walking distance all shopping center, park & school. HOA includes front yard landscaping w/ sprinklers . Fully fenced back yard offers private out door entertainment. A must see home.

Dustin@HavenRent.com

#6004

(RLNE5478704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE have any available units?
6221 Elizabeth Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE have?
Some of 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
6221 Elizabeth Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE offer parking?
No, 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE have a pool?
No, 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6221 Elizabeth Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
