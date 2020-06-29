6221 Elizabeth Ave SE

Amenities
Lakeland Hills Home With a View - *Application Pending**
Gorgeous maintained & upgraded home in Gated Verona community. Bright sunny home offers New hardwood floor kitchen.Spacious Master w/ walk-in closet & Master bath RM offers Beautiful VIEW of Mt. Range & City Lights & Sunset View. Walking distance all shopping center, park & school. HOA includes front yard landscaping w/ sprinklers . Fully fenced back yard offers private out door entertainment. A must see home.
Dustin@HavenRent.com
#6004
(RLNE5478704)