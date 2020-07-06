All apartments in Auburn
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:26 PM

5415 South 296th Court

5415 South 296th Court · No Longer Available
Location

5415 South 296th Court, Auburn, WA 98001
West Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in desirable West Hill neighborhood. This home has been updated from top to bottom. This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.Just minutes from major highways and freeways, shopping centers, dining, schools and more. Don't wait on this one!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 South 296th Court have any available units?
5415 South 296th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 South 296th Court have?
Some of 5415 South 296th Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 South 296th Court currently offering any rent specials?
5415 South 296th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 South 296th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 South 296th Court is pet friendly.
Does 5415 South 296th Court offer parking?
No, 5415 South 296th Court does not offer parking.
Does 5415 South 296th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 South 296th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 South 296th Court have a pool?
No, 5415 South 296th Court does not have a pool.
Does 5415 South 296th Court have accessible units?
No, 5415 South 296th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 South 296th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 South 296th Court does not have units with dishwashers.

