4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A

Now this is a rare find and ready for the right tenant. Just a couple of miles from the hustle and bustle we have a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage. This charming home shows pride of ownership from the owners who have added some very nice touches. Please read further to find out all about it!



Located in a very peaceful country setting amongst other beautiful homes on sprawling acres of horse pastures and trees. You will enjoy territorial vista views while relaxing on a well-built, wrap around, covered porch. This cottage shares the property with the owners' home, up a long, winding, and gated drive.



The entry opens to an open concept living room with a charming kitchen and dining area. You will love the arched doorway leading to the hallway leading to a large bath with full sized tub/shower. Enjoy lots of room on the vanity with lots of storage. Across from the bath there is very well-equipped laundry room with full sized W/D, lots of storage and a folding area. At the end of the hall is a spacious bedroom with two very nice sized closets equipped with shelving. Large windows stream natural light in so you can enjoy the views from your bedroom.



This home is equipped with comfortable, forced-air heat which is rare in this part of Washington. You'll be able to park in the garage equipped with automatic garage door opener which has entry into the laundry room. No getting wet on those rainy/snowy days when going to work or coming home.



Kitchen is equipped with electric range, refrigerator, lots of cabinetry, eating bar, corner sink with view of trees and surrounding pastures.



This home has been well crafted and very well maintained. You'll notice the beautiful wood work and solid oak cabinetry throughout, wall-to-wall carpeting which has hardly been used, and lots of windows with beautiful views.



This property is unique and special. It will require someone that will appreciate and respect living on a shared property along with the quietness and peacefulness of country living.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,300 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No Smoking. Renter's insurance required. $50/mo. utility surcharge for water, garbage, septic. Tenant pays electricity, internet, & cable. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 and a signed holding agreement holds this wonderful home exclusively for you, subject to approval, and will be credited towards security deposit at move in.



