Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A

4925 Foster Avenue Southeast · (206) 290-3575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4925 Foster Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Southeast Auburn

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Now this is a rare find and ready for the right tenant. Just a couple of miles from the hustle and bustle we have a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage. This charming home shows pride of ownership from the owners who have added some very nice touches. Please read further to find out all about it!

Located in a very peaceful country setting amongst other beautiful homes on sprawling acres of horse pastures and trees. You will enjoy territorial vista views while relaxing on a well-built, wrap around, covered porch. This cottage shares the property with the owners' home, up a long, winding, and gated drive.

The entry opens to an open concept living room with a charming kitchen and dining area. You will love the arched doorway leading to the hallway leading to a large bath with full sized tub/shower. Enjoy lots of room on the vanity with lots of storage. Across from the bath there is very well-equipped laundry room with full sized W/D, lots of storage and a folding area. At the end of the hall is a spacious bedroom with two very nice sized closets equipped with shelving. Large windows stream natural light in so you can enjoy the views from your bedroom.

This home is equipped with comfortable, forced-air heat which is rare in this part of Washington. You'll be able to park in the garage equipped with automatic garage door opener which has entry into the laundry room. No getting wet on those rainy/snowy days when going to work or coming home.

Kitchen is equipped with electric range, refrigerator, lots of cabinetry, eating bar, corner sink with view of trees and surrounding pastures.

This home has been well crafted and very well maintained. You'll notice the beautiful wood work and solid oak cabinetry throughout, wall-to-wall carpeting which has hardly been used, and lots of windows with beautiful views.

This property is unique and special. It will require someone that will appreciate and respect living on a shared property along with the quietness and peacefulness of country living.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,300 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No Smoking. Renter's insurance required. $50/mo. utility surcharge for water, garbage, septic. Tenant pays electricity, internet, & cable. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 and a signed holding agreement holds this wonderful home exclusively for you, subject to approval, and will be credited towards security deposit at move in.

Keywords: Muckleshoot, White River, Lake Tapps, Newaukum, Pacific, Algona, Fife, Edgewood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A have any available units?
4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A have?
Some of 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A does offer parking.
Does 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A have a pool?
No, 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
