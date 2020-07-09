All apartments in Auburn
4904 L Ct NE

4904 L Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4904 L Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
APPROVED APPLICANTS: NORTH AUBURN - TRAIL RUN 2 STORY - Beautiful, well maintained 2-story home in the Trail Run neighborhood in north Auburn. Built in 2008 this 2480 square foot home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom suite includes a five piece master bath with soaking tub and walk in closet. Formal living and dining as well as an open great room concept which features family room with gas fireplace, informal dining and kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counters, a center island and all appliances. The sliding glass door off of the dining area opens up to a fully fenced back yard. Spacious upper level loft area. 2 car garage with opener and a security system. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and is next to a greenbelt. Neighborhood features a park with large play equipment. Easy access to hwy 167 and Kent or Auburn Sounder Stations.

Terms are 1st months rent + $2600 deposit for a 6 month lease. Prefer no pets, small dog considered case by case with an additional $500 deposit. No cats and no smoking, please. Available May 20th.

Please drive by to confirm house and location are suitable, then contact Windermere listing agent, Laura Gordon at 253-569-6592 or email lauragordon@windermere.com for an appointment to view.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult/18 & older NON-REFUNDABLE screening fee. Please view property prior to submitting application.

(RLNE2489330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 L Ct NE have any available units?
4904 L Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 4904 L Ct NE have?
Some of 4904 L Ct NE's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 L Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
4904 L Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 L Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4904 L Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 4904 L Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 4904 L Ct NE offers parking.
Does 4904 L Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 L Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 L Ct NE have a pool?
No, 4904 L Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 4904 L Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 4904 L Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 L Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4904 L Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.

