4904 L Ct NE

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

APPROVED APPLICANTS: NORTH AUBURN - TRAIL RUN 2 STORY - Beautiful, well maintained 2-story home in the Trail Run neighborhood in north Auburn. Built in 2008 this 2480 square foot home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom suite includes a five piece master bath with soaking tub and walk in closet. Formal living and dining as well as an open great room concept which features family room with gas fireplace, informal dining and kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counters, a center island and all appliances. The sliding glass door off of the dining area opens up to a fully fenced back yard. Spacious upper level loft area. 2 car garage with opener and a security system. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and is next to a greenbelt. Neighborhood features a park with large play equipment. Easy access to hwy 167 and Kent or Auburn Sounder Stations.



Terms are 1st months rent + $2600 deposit for a 6 month lease. Prefer no pets, small dog considered case by case with an additional $500 deposit. No cats and no smoking, please. Available May 20th.



Please drive by to confirm house and location are suitable, then contact Windermere listing agent, Laura Gordon at 253-569-6592 or email lauragordon@windermere.com for an appointment to view.



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult/18 & older NON-REFUNDABLE screening fee. Please view property prior to submitting application.



(RLNE2489330)