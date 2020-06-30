3846 D Place SE

Amenities
Sound Tenement - Property Id: 59518
Looking for a quality of life or searching for a neighborhood you'll love? Want a management company that cares, or one that understands your apartment is your home? Need an apartment where maintenance is the norm not the exception? These values are our values. Come see the difference and have a sense of belonging. A place you'll call HOME
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer
MOVE IN COSTS: A security deposit equal to half month's rent is required, a non-refundable fee equal to half month's rent and first month's rent is required to take property off the market. The month will be pro-rated as necessary.
$1275 Rent + RUBS (Ratio Utility Billing Service) This is a third party billing for water and sewer.
Visit soundtenement.com and follow our instructions.
Please setup an appointment by calling us. If we miss your call we'll return your call ASAP
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59518
No Pets Allowed
