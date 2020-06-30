All apartments in Auburn
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3846 D Place SE

3846 D Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3846 D Place Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sound Tenement - Property Id: 59518

Looking for a quality of life or searching for a neighborhood you'll love? Want a management company that cares, or one that understands your apartment is your home? Need an apartment where maintenance is the norm not the exception? These values are our values. Come see the difference and have a sense of belonging. A place you'll call HOME

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer

MOVE IN COSTS: A security deposit equal to half month's rent is required, a non-refundable fee equal to half month's rent and first month's rent is required to take property off the market. The month will be pro-rated as necessary.

$1275 Rent + RUBS (Ratio Utility Billing Service) This is a third party billing for water and sewer.

Visit soundtenement.com and follow our instructions.

Please setup an appointment by calling us. If we miss your call we'll return your call ASAP
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59518
Property Id 59518

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5510571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 D Place SE have any available units?
3846 D Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 3846 D Place SE have?
Some of 3846 D Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3846 D Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
3846 D Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 D Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 3846 D Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 3846 D Place SE offer parking?
No, 3846 D Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 3846 D Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3846 D Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 D Place SE have a pool?
No, 3846 D Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 3846 D Place SE have accessible units?
No, 3846 D Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 D Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3846 D Place SE has units with dishwashers.

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College